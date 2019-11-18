Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur feels that seamers Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa will become “very good bowlers”.

Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The 16-year-old dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

As for Musa, he made his international debut in the third Twenty20 International against Australia, but failed to pick up a wicket.

However, while playing against the Cricket Australia XI, the 19-year-old finished with figures of 2-32 off 14 overs.

Arthur also noted that he is interested to see how Naseem, who has yet to make his international debut, and Musa perform in the upcoming two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

“I think Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa will be very good bowlers, without a doubt, and the tour is really good for their development, but the thing that worries me is the ability to get six balls in the right area and you need to have that ability in Australia: strike with the new ball then go into a holding pattern,” Arthur told ESPNcricinfo. “You’ve got to be able to be very consistent with your line and length so it will be interesting to see if they can get that balance right with their attack.”

