Ex-Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that spinner Yasir Shah “has to deliver” in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Yasir had a disastrous campaign the last time Pakistan toured Australia in December 2016 to January 2017 as he only picked up eight wickets in three Tests at a dismal average of 84 and finished with an economy rate of 4.53.

Arthur noted that if Yasir excels this time around and troubles the Australian batsmen, it will significantly help Pakistan in their quest to make history by winning their first-ever Test series in Australia.

“Yasir Shah has to deliver in those Tests in both a striking role and a holding role for Pakistan,” Arthur told ESPNcricinfo. “On the last tour I just think the Australians took him on, they realised that if they could take Yasir on then it means the seamers would have to bowl more overs which would tire them out quicker.”

