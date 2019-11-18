Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was dropped from the national team since “his batting hasn’t gone to the level it should be”.

Faheem featured in Pakistan’s Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October, but was not picked for the ongoing tour of Australia.

Arthur noted that during his time as coach, he tried to develop Faheem into a solid all-rounder, but his batting let him down.

“We tried to develop Faheem Ashraf as well, although his batting hasn’t gone to the level it should be,” Arthur told ESPNcricinfo.

