Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes spinner Yasir Shah has the potential to trouble the Australian batsmen during the upcoming two-Test series.

Yasir had a disastrous campaign the last time Pakistan traveled Down Under in December 2016 to January 2017 as he only took eight wickets in three Tests at a dismal average of 84 and finished with an economy rate of 4.53.

However, Waqar is confident that the 33-year-old will perform a lot better this time around.

“You are also hoping that Yasir Shah bounces back,” Waqar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “He didn’t have the best of series last time around. If he can get it right he’ll be a handful.”

The Test series between Australia and Pakistan will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

