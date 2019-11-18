Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi has admitted that he is excited that the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held entirely in Pakistan.

Ronchi represented Islamabad United in this year’s PSL and scored 319 runs in 12 matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 29 and a strike-rate of 155.60.

Ronchi, who played in Pakistan during the PSL this year, admitted that the fans and atmosphere was amazing.

“The crowd has been amazing, you play cricket in front of big grounds where there is excitement and [the] PSL has been just that,” Ronchi told Geo News.

Here’s the preliminary foreign player Diamond pool for #HBLPSL Player Draft 2019! Any retention suggestions for your favorite teams? Details: https://t.co/Q5Qf0vY32x pic.twitter.com/cV4RjPO0fs — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 14, 2019

The 38-year-old is in the diamond category for the PSL draft, which is scheduled to take place in the near future.

