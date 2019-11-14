Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn is excited about next year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he wants to play in front of the country’s passionate fans.

Steyn, who is South Africa’s most successful Test bowler in history, has entered his name in the platinum category for the PSL draft.

The preliminary foreign player Platinum pool for #HBLPSL Player Draft 2019 is here! More names coming soon. Who else do you want to see in action? Details: https://t.co/3l0XahQ2iA pic.twitter.com/NEmIvN1tO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 13, 2019

He will now be hoping to get picked in order to play in the tournament, which will be held entirely in Pakistan, and entertain the fans in the country.

Dale Steyn "Cricket means the world to Pakistani fans and I am excited that I will get to be a part of the Pakistan Super League draft pool" #HBLPSL — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 13, 2019

“Cricket means the world to Pakistani fans and I am excited that I will get to be a part of the Pakistan Super League draft pool,” Steyn was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

