Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has admitted that he won’t be in the national team for much longer if he doesn’t regain his form with the bat.

Zaman’s honest admission comes after he scored two runs in two Twenty20 Internationals against Australia at a less than impressive average of one.

With his form having been a problem for quite some time, the 29-year-old conceded that it’s do or die time.

“It’s pretty clear that I am playing badly and going through a rough patch. I will not offer any excuses. The time has come for me to correct my flaws because if I don’t play well then it would be tough to get into the side,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News. “I have made mistakes but I intend on regaining my lost momentum by taking part in the domestic circuit. That is why I have been playing four-day matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.”

Despite his disastrous performance in the Twenty20 series against Australia, Zaman admitted that he learned some valuable lessons. He added that he is determined to return Down Under in a year’s time as a member of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.

“I learned a lot from my time in Australia and I hope that a year from now, I [will] be picked in the T20 squad,” he said.

