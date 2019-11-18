Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood believes that pace bowler Naseem Shah is a “star in the making”.

Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The 16-year-old dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

He is now set to make his international debut in the upcoming two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

Masood also applauded Naseem’s decision to stay with the national team following the tragic death of his mother.

“This season has been my first experience of seeing Naseem Shah as a bowler. It’s really exciting watching a 16-year-old come to the fore-end and really sort of take the domestic circuit by surprise. I don’t know if you’ve followed our domestic season but the pitches were quite docile and Naseem Shah was a standout bowler,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “And after the sad loss of his mother, I think it took great guts and we should appreciate what he did stepping out on the field in the second innings at The Optus and he produced a really good spell. So I hope he plays and I’m sure if he plays he is going to enjoy bowling on such tracks and against such a formidable team like Australia.

“I think losing a parent is irreplaceable and the guts and the courage he showed to step out on the field again and kind of do it for his family, do it for his mother and also do it for his team and his country – that was quite commendable. A 16-year old being that mature – I mean if we only talk about how he is doing in cricket right now that’s a lot of maturity there, but losing his mother and stepping out on the field when we are all the way in Australia, kind of the other end of the world and not going back, staying here and putting his hand up that he wants to do well for the team and for the country – that’s commendable and I think that is going to reward him.

“That sort of attitude is what we are looking for in all the guys and as a team we are trying to stick behind him. All we can do is offer support, our prayers and our hope for the well-being of his mother and himself as well. I think we all are very happy with how he has responded and hopefully he is going to be a star in the making.”

