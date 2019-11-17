Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that the legendary duo of Imran Khan and Wasim Akram inspired him.
Akram is arguably Pakistan’s best-ever bowler, while Imran, who is currently the country’s Prime Minister, is thought to be the greatest all-rounder in the nation’s history.
Akhtar named Imran and Akram when asked who his inspiration was by a fan on Twitter.
@ImranKhanPTI, @wasimakramlive
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 16, 2019
