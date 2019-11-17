Akhtar reveals which two Pakistan cricket legends inspired him

Shoaib Akhtar revealed that the legendary duo of Imran Khan and Wasim Akram inspired him Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that the legendary duo of Imran Khan and Wasim Akram inspired him.

Akram is arguably Pakistan’s best-ever bowler, while Imran, who is currently the country’s Prime Minister, is thought to be the greatest all-rounder in the nation’s history.

Akhtar named Imran and Akram when asked who his inspiration was by a fan on Twitter.

