Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that the legendary duo of Imran Khan and Wasim Akram inspired him.

Akram is arguably Pakistan’s best-ever bowler, while Imran, who is currently the country’s Prime Minister, is thought to be the greatest all-rounder in the nation’s history.

Akhtar named Imran and Akram when asked who his inspiration was by a fan on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals his most memorable wicket for Pakistan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...