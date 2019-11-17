Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar gave a hysterical answer when a fan asked him who his favourite bowler is right now.

Instead of choosing an actual bowler, Akhtar, one of the best fast bowlers that ever played for Pakistan, picked India captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli is widely considered to be the best batsman in cricket right now, but is not known for his bowling.

Kohli has taken four wickets in 239 ODIs at an average of 166.25 and four wickets in 72 Twenty20 Internationals at an average of 49.50. However, that did not stop Akhtar from naming the Indian skipper as his favourite bowler.

