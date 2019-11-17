Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that seamer Naseem Shah has to be handled with care.

Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The 16-year-old dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

Naseem is now likely to make his international debut in the two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

But, Akhtar noted that Pakistan have to be careful with the youngster as he has already suffered a stress fracture in his back in the past.

Handle with care — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 16, 2019

“Handle with care,” is what Akhtar said on Twitter when a fan asked him what he thought about Naseem.

