Shoaib Akhtar is considered to be one of the best fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced, but which wicket in his illustrious career was the most memorable?

The 44-year-old represented his country in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

In regards to his Twenty20 International career, Akhtar played 15 matches and claimed 19 wickets at an average of 22.73.

Tendulkar – Calcutta Test — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 16, 2019

With so many wickets to choose from, Akhtar admitted that dismissing iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar in the 1999 Test match in Kolkata was the most unforgettable when asked by a fan on Twitter.

Not only did Akhtar clean bowl Tendulkar for a golden duck and leave his middle stump lying on the ground, but he took four wickets in both innings to help Pakistan win by 46 runs.

