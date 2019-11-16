Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that what he really likes about seamer Naseem Shah is the fact that he “understands how to bowl”.

Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The 16-year-old dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

He is now likely to make his international debut in the two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

“As a bowler I can say that Pakistan has found a solid [Tagra] fast bowler,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “What I really like about Naseem Shah is that he understands how to bowl.

“To know how to bowl at this young age is amazing and its inbuilt in some – this is same as Mohammad Amir as when he come on to the scene in 2009.

“After a long time Pakistan has found a good fast bowler who has ‘jaan’ and is ‘tagra’ but it’s still too early to say as I would like [him] to play Tests and see how he reacts to being bashed around.

“I want to see a fast bowler who has a strong character and I know that every fast-bowler gets hit about in Australia but when you fight it out, you are also appreciated there.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja reveals which Pakistan bowler is “clever” and has a “bright future”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...