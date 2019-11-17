Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that the WACA in Perth was the best cricket ground he ever played at.

Akhtar played all over the world throughout his illustrious career, including at iconic grounds like Lord’s, but he still chose the WACA above them all when answering a fan’s question on Twitter.

WACA – Perth — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 16, 2019

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

In regards to his Twenty20 International career, Akhtar played 15 matches and claimed 19 wickets at an average of 22.73.

