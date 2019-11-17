Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Hafeez has made some incredibly shocking comments about Waqar Younis, saying the current Pakistan bowling coach should realise “that his time is up”.

Hafeez is also concerned that Waqar will not allow young bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah to play their natural game.

He also hopes that Waqar has “learnt from his mistakes” in the past and won’t repeat them this time around.

“I hope that he does. You must learn from your mistakes and if Waqar Younis still hasn’t learnt from his mistakes then [there will be problems],” he said on legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by The News International. “I hope he (Waqar Younis) realises that his time is up and now it’s these kids’ time to shine. He must allow them to express themselves.”

Pakistan are currently preparing for a two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane, and will be looking to make history as they have never won a Test series in Australia.

