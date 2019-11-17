Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that his favourite athlete outside of cricket is tennis superstar Roger Federer.

Federer has won a record 20 Grand Slam titles during his illustrious career and is considered by many to be the best tennis player in history.

Akhtar previously revealed that Juventus and Portugal megastar Cristiano Ronaldo is his most-liked footballer.

Akhtar made the revelation about Federer when answering a fan’s question on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which football team he supports

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...