Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez firmly believes that anyone found guilty of match-fixing should never be allowed to play for Pakistan again.

Numerous Pakistan players have been involved in match-fixing scandals, whether it be actually fixing matches or failing to report approaches.

Some players found guilty and banned include former captain Salman Butt, pace bowler Mohammad Asif, left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, who is back playing for Pakistan, and opener Sharjeel Khan, who could potentially return to the national team in the future.

However in Hafeez’s eyes, any player “unable to uphold the honour of Pakistan should never get a chance to feel that pride [of representing Pakistan] again”.

“I’d like to thank my parents for the upbringing as they set guidelines for me that helped me later in my life, because as you know when you have success in professional life, there are things around you which are not right,” he said on legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

“If you have a temporary friend and one who offers you such big things then a red light should go off in your head.

“I have always been careful and have never made myself an object of controversy – and those who were mentioned in a wrong way, I feel their lifestyles had big issues.

“It was my principled decision and is still the same that whoever plays for Pakistan and is unable to uphold the honour of Pakistan should never get a chance to feel that pride [of representing Pakistan] again.

“Those players are like my brothers and I do pray for them but what they did and besmirched the integrity of Pakistan, I was against that.

“I raised my voice in this regard but I was told in reply that they will play for Pakistan and if you wish to play as well, then you decide [what you want to do] and I was like really?

“So I went home and took advice as I did not want to spend giving my positive energy for Pakistan so I continued along with all those players although that was wrong and I still say that is wrong and will never be fruitful for Pakistan.

“Bringing back any such player will never be fruitful for Pakistan.”

