Is it Azam, Kohli or Smith? Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar reveals the toughest player to get out in cricket today

Shoaib Akhtar believes Virat Kohli is the toughest batsman to get out in cricket today

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that India captain is the toughest player to get out in international cricket today.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in cricket right now, but Pakistan batsman Babar Azam and Australia superstar Steve Smith have also been in red-hot form as of late.

Despite having the opportunity to choose Azam, Akhtar had to side with Kohli when a fan asked him the question on Twitter.

