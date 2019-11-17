Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he decided to retire from international cricket as he thought “there was no place for me in the side” following the emergence of Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir.

Akhtar, who retired after the 2011 World Cup, added that “it was clear” Asif and Amir “were the world’s best fast bowlers”.

“I wanted to take retirement as I felt that with Amir and Asif in the side, there was no place for me in the side,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “In the 2007/08 period with Asif and then in 2009 with Amir, it was clear that these were the world’s best fast bowlers.”

Akhtar is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced.

He represented his country in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

In regards to his Twenty20 International career, Akhtar played 15 matches and claimed 19 wickets at an average of 22.73.

