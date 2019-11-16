Which Pakistan star has Shane Watson called a ‘world class cricketer’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson firmly believes ex-Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is a “world class cricketer”.

Watson’s praise for Sarfaraz comes after the latter was sacked as Pakistan’s Twenty20 and Test captain, and dropped for the ongoing tour of Australia.

Watson pointed out that even without the captaincy, Sarfaraz is an outstanding wicketkeeper and batsman.

“Sarfaraz has had so much success as a captain. It’s great that they continue to have him in Quetta Gladiators. He leads the team really well,” he told cricketpakistan.com.pk. “Sarfaraz has done a great job and he is a world class cricketer. Even if you take away his captaincy, as a batsman and a keeper he is still a world class player. We are really fortunate to have him.”

Next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan, will run from February 20 to March 22.

