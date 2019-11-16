Shane Watson believes former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is too old to make a comeback?

Shane Watson: “He definitely will [be able to make a comeback]. There’s no question about it. He is not too old”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has made it clear that he doesn’t think former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is too old to make a comeback.

The 32-year-old was recently sacked as Pakistan’s Twenty20 and Test captain, and dropped for the ongoing tour of Australia.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has also noted that if Sarfaraz performs on the domestic circuit, he will regain his spot in the national team.

“He definitely will [be able to make a comeback]. There’s no question about it. He is not too old, he’s a world class cricketer so of course there is no question that he [will] make a comeback,” Watson told cricketpakistan.com.pk.

