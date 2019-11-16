Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has admitted that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will always have a special place in his heart.

Watson admitted that winning the tournament with the Quetta Gladiators in front of a packed stadium in Karachi earlier this year was “one of the highlights of my career”.

With next year’s PSL being held entirely in Pakistan, Watson isn’t worried about travelling to the country as he knows the security measures in place are “phenomenal”.

“I had an awesome time in Karachi when I was there for a week during the [PSL] final. It was one of the highlights of my career to be able to play in Karachi. To be involved with winning the tournament for [the] Quetta Gladiators, it was an awesome time of my life,” he told cricketpakistan.com.pk. “The security was phenomenal. It was one of the safest places to be in the world with that kind of security around. I am really looking forward to playing there again.”

Watson enjoyed a lot of success in this year’s PSL as he was the top-scorer in the competition with 430 runs in 12 matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 143.81.

Despite his superb campaign this year, Watson acknowledged that the PSL is a “tough tournament”.

“PSL is a tough tournament, it really is. The quality of fast-bowling is right up there and also the batsmen as well. It’s just a great tournament to be able to play in. It’s challenging which is a great thing because the quality of cricket that is being played there is phenomenal,” he said.

Next year’s PSL will run from February 20 to March 22.

