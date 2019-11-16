Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowling great Shoaib Akhtar has noted that the national team can beat Australia in the upcoming two-Test series if they take “control of some sessions”.

Pakistan will be looking to make history as they have never won a Test series in Australia.

While accomplishing this will be much easier said than done, Akhtar is confident that Pakistan have what it takes to give the Baggy Greens a run for their money.

“It wont be easy for Pakistan in the Tests – although they have done well in the side match, bowlers have bowled well, and Iftikhar Ahmed etc have batted well,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “If Pakistan takes control of some sessions in a Test then it will be easy for Pakistan.”

