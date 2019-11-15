Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that pace bowler Naseem Shah is “clever” and has a “bright future” ahead of him.

Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The 16-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

“Whatever little we have seen of Naseem, it is apparent that he is clever, knows how to bowl and has amazing control,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “If at a young age, you know what lines and lengths to bowl and can adjust yourself according to the batsman, then it means you have a bright future.

“He can be good future investment regardless of whether he performs against Australia or not.

“We still have to see how he goes fitness wise as any bowler can have an impressive initial burst. It would be important for him to sustain his pace in the later spells and maintain the same intensity throughout the session. He has suffered from fitness issues before as he got a stress fracture at an early age. Hence it is important to not overburden him with too much bowling.

“It is a very difficult to handle the pressure of being the best pacer in the team.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...