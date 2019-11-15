Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has admitted that pace bowler Naseem Shah reminds him of legendary New Zealand seamer Sir Richard Hadlee.

Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The 16-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

With the young seamer set to make his international debut in the two-Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane, Ramiz is interested to see how he will fare against Baggy Greens opener David Warner and in-form batsman Steve Smith.

“There are a lot of expectations from him and it remains to be seen how he performs against world class batsmen like Smith and Warner,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “He has talent, a simple action which reminds me of Richard Hadlee and I hope he lives up to the expectations.”

Hadlee represented New Zealand in 86 Tests, where he took 431 wickets at an average of 22.29. He also scored 3,124 runs, which included two centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 27.16.

In regards to his ODI career, the 68-year-old played 115 matches and picked up 158 wickets at an average of 21.56. He also accumulated 1,751 runs, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 21.61.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja reveals which Pakistan bowler is “clever” and has a “bright future”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...