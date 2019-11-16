Image courtesy of: BCCI

Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin combined to take seven wickets as India obliterated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs on the third day of the first Test in Indore.

Starting off the day on 493/6, India declared on their overnight score and got their first breakthrough in the sixth over as Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes was clean bowled by Umesh Yadav for six runs.

Shadman Islam also made six runs before he was cleaned up by Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque couldn’t rescue his side as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Shami for seven runs.

Shami then dismissed Mohammad Mithun for 18 and Mahmudullah for 15.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das put up a fight as they forged a 63-run partnership before Liton was caught and bowled by Ashwin for 35.

Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 59 runs to the score before Mehidy was clean bowled by Yadav for 38.

Taijul Islam was caught behind off the bowling of Shami for six runs, while Rahim went on to score a 150-ball 64, which included seven boundaries, before he was brilliantly caught by Cheteshwar Pujara off the bowling of Ashwin.

Bangladesh ended up being bowled out for 213 when Ebadat Hossain was caught by Yadav at long-on off the bowling of Ashwin for one run.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Ashwin took three, Yadav snapped up two and Ishant claimed one.

India opener Mayank Agarwal was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 243.

