Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has called for seamer Imran Khan to be included in the Test squad for the upcoming series against Australia.

Tanvir’s comments come after Imran took a five-wicket haul on the second day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A.

Imran, who last played for Australia in January 2017, carved through Australia A’s batting line-up, dismissing Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Alex Carey, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.

“Imran Khan on comeback performed very well,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “He was taken out of the side after a string of good performances. When he was eventually brought back, many argued that he did not perform well in domestic cricket. But he showed in the practice match that he should not have been removed in the first place.”

