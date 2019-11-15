Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has admitted that not being a “yes man” led to him getting into trouble.

Hafeez also noted that since he is quite “outspoken”, this has also “caused me damage”.

Hafeez made the revelation when speaking on legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

“My own view is that I have been outspoken and that has caused me damage,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Either I convince others with my view, or else I get convinced by others – that is my way of thinking from a long time.

“I was captain in 2012 in T20s and results were good but I was never media friendly, and I was not the favourite of the higher officials.

“I was not a yes man and that has caused me damage – people don’t understand logic in Pakistan.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...