Which Pakistan Test hopeful is confident of dominating Australia?

Pakistan pace bowler Imran Khan is confident that he will trouble the Australian batsmen in the upcoming two-Test series.

Imran’s confidence stems from the five-wicket haul he took on the second day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A.

After Pakistan scored 428, Imran carved through Australia A’s batting line-up, dismissing Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Alex Carey, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.

Australia A were bowled out for a measly 122 behind Imran’s figures of 5-32 off 12 overs.

Now, he is hopeful of maintaining his form and dominating in the forthcoming Test series against Australia, which will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

“I am happy with five-wicket haul in [the] tour match, it gives me confidence on my comeback and I will try my best to keep the momentum going in Test matches as well,” Imran was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“I worked really hard on my bowling and fitness while I was away from the team. We came here few days earlier which helped me acclimatized with the conditions here.”

Imran, who last played for Pakistan in January 2017, has featured in nine Tests, where he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 30.14.

