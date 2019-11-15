Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed believes that 16-year-old seamer Naseem Shah has a bowling action that makes him prone to suffering injuries.

Tanvir’s comments come after Naseem stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

Naseem, who has yet to make his international debut, dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

“I saw Naseem Shah in action for the first time. His action looks like it might cause him some injuries if he keeps playing the longer format,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “The reason for this is, when he is about to deliver the ball his legs are in the scissors position.

“Coaches and bowlers would have an idea of how this position could affect the body. If his legs are in that position, it would add more strain to his back and legs. If he has a lot of power in his legs, only then can he survive or else he could face considerable problems in the future if he plays the longer format. There would be a lot of chances of him getting a back or leg injury.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...