Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that spinner Yasir Shah will shine in the upcoming two-Test series against Australia.

Yasir had a disastrous campaign the last time Pakistan traveled Down Under in December 2016 to January 2017 as he only took eight wickets in three Tests at a dismal average of 84 and finished with an economy rate of 4.53.

However, Ramiz feels that the conditions will suit him in the forthcoming series and is backing him to trouble the Australian batsmen.

“There is bounce on Australian pitches which will help Shah. He is a good spin option Pakistan have and I think he will deliver strongly,” Ramiz said in a video on his official YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

