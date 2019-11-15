Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned fast bowling coach Ian Pont believes that the Pakistan trio of Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa can become “world class” seamers.

Hasnain has represented Pakistan in five ODIs, where he has taken five wickets at an average of 60.60.

He has also featured in four Twenty20 Internationals and picked up three wickets at an average of 45.66.

Naseem impressed a lot of people with his spell in the second innings of the practice game against Australia A in Perth, where he dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

As for Musa, he made his international debut in the third Twenty20 International against Australia, but went wicketless.

It's a wonderful position to be in as a coach to receive Naseem, Musa & Hasnain as prospects. Even if they are simply 'left alone' they should develop nicely. But with great mental & technical coaching they might be world class #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/jKIEfN2QFG — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) November 15, 2019

