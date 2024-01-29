Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan top order batsman Fakhar Zaman has backed “world-class” player Babar Azam to regain his form and start scoring big runs in the near future.

Azam hasn’t been at his best with the bat over the past few months as he has struggled to maintain any consistency and has also failed to convert strong starts into triple figure scores.

However, Zaman defended the 29-year-old, pointing out that “good and bad times come to every player.”

“Babar Azam is a world-class player, but good and bad times come to every player,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Azam recently featured in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, where he made 126 runs at an average of 21.

He then proceeded to score 213 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 42.60 and a strike-rate of 142 in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Azam will now captain the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Zaman will play for the Lahore Qalandars.

PSL 9 will take place from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 9: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Bowled the most overs in international cricket, Shan Masood insists Pakistan fast bowler is not losing his spark

Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United 225 ( 11.33 % ) Karachi Kings 193 ( 9.72 % ) Lahore Qalandars 477 ( 24.02 % ) Multan Sultans 235 ( 11.83 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 668 ( 33.64 % ) Quetta Gladiators 188 ( 9.47 % )

Like this: Like Loading...