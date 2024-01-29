Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Pakistan power-hitter Shahid Afridi said he admires wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s “hard work and focus level.”

He noted that Rizwan goes about his business as usual and drowns out all the noise so that he can further develop and elevate his game.

The 31-year-old from Peshawar recently played in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and amassed 193 runs in two games, which included a top score of 88, at an average of 48.25.

He was then involved in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and scored 184 runs, which included a top score of 90 not out, at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 131.42.

“[I admire Rizwan’s] hard work and focus level. His best quality, which I like most, is only focusing on his game and paying no heed to who [is] doing what and what not,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Rizwan will now captain the Multan Sultans in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which gets underway on February 17.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 9: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Faisal Akram, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Good and bad times happen to everyone, Fakhar Zaman backs world-class player to regain his form

Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United 225 ( 11.33 % ) Karachi Kings 193 ( 9.72 % ) Lahore Qalandars 477 ( 24.02 % ) Multan Sultans 235 ( 11.83 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 668 ( 33.64 % ) Quetta Gladiators 188 ( 9.47 % )

Like this: Like Loading...