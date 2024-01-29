Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has defended left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying he has “bowled [the] most overs in world cricket in recent times” and is not losing his spark.

Afridi’s form was a major talking point during the recent three-match Test series against Australia as he took eight wickets in two games at an average of 41.62.

However, the 23-year-old bounced back while captaining the men in green in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand as he picked up nine wickets at an average of 19.22 and an economy rate of 8.94.

“Shaheen Afridi has bowled [the] most overs in world cricket in recent times. He gives 150% in the training sessions as well. He keeps motivating his teammates,” Masood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi will now captain the Lahore Qalandars in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Masood will lead the Karachi Kings.

PSL 9 will be held from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 9: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

