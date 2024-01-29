Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza has conceded that getting Australia batsman Travis Head out for a golden duck in the second Test in Melbourne was his “favourite Test dismissal.”

Hamza had just dismissed David Warner the previous delivery and opted to bowl an in-swinger, which he felt Head wasn’t ready for.

The 31-year-old believed Head would have expected an out-swinger, so he switched things up and proceeded to rattle his stumps.

“I thought if I can swing the ball, I’ll have a great opportunity because the batter isn’t set at the time. I thought that way and believed Travis Head was waiting for my out-swinger, but I brought it back in. It was my favourite Test dismissal,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan lost the three-match series 3-0, but Hamza was one of the standout performers as he took seven wickets in two Tests at an average of 20.71.

Following their tour of Australia, Pakistan played a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they were crushed 4-1.

Hamza will now play for the Karachi Kings in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on February 17.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

