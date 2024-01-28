Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin said when Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has any sort of problem with his form, he find it very hard to score runs.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats for a few years now.

However, on the odd occasion, his form with the bat takes a hit, which results in the other batsmen in the squad having to step up and have a bigger impact.

“If there is a problem with the form, he finds it difficult to score runs,” Azharuddin told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently going through a rough patch as he was recently limited to 126 runs at an average of 21 in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia.

He showed some signs of regaining his form during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand as he made 213 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 42.60 and a strike-rate of 142.

The 29-year-old’s next assignment will be the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will captain the Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 9 will take place from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

