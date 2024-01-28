Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said he doesn’t expect Pakistan fast bowler Aamer Jamal to bat at number nine for much longer following his impressive performance in the recent three-match Test series against Australia.

Jamal made his Test debut at the beginning of the series and proceeded to put on a show as he was Pakistan’s standout bowler with 18 wickets at an average of 20.44.

The 27-year-old also made his presence felt with the bat, scoring 143 runs, which included a career-best 82, at an average of 28.60.

Given the batting skills he displayed, Bhogle feels it is just a matter of time before Jamal is promoted up the batting order.

“I don’t think Aamer Jamal will bat at No. 9 too many more times in his career. Got to admire his pluck but also his skill. This determination is what the fans would have wanted to see from their team,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following the Australia tour, Jamal featured in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and claimed one wicket in two games at an average of 97 and an economy rate of 12.12.

The Mianwali native will now play for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 17.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

