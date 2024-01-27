Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, said he is happy to see the vast improvement wicketkeeper Azam Khan has made in his batting after being highly inconsistent in the past.

Azam was one of the standout performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for Islamabad United.

In the 10 games he featured in, the 24-year-old scored 282 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

He continued to show promise in the recent Pakistan Cup, making 121 runs in eight matches for Karachi Region Whites at an average of 24.20.

Following this, he proceeded to amass 307 runs in 13 National T20 Cup games, which included a top score of 59 not out, at an average of 43.85 and a strike-rate of 156.63.

Misbah admitted he is glad to finally see Azam turning things around after falling short of expectations in the past.

“There wasn’t much consistency in his batting,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s strong performances on the domestic circuit earned him a call-up to the Pakistan team for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, but he failed to have much of an impact as he made scores of 10, 2 and 10 in the three games he played.

The 25-year-old will now represent Islamabad United in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which gets underway on February 17.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 9: Shadab Khan (captain), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox

