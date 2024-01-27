Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik said Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is working on improving his speaking skills after Shoaib Akhtar pointed out that it was not good enough.

Akhtar drew criticism for his comments about Azam’s communication skills, especially considering how brilliant the 29-year-old has been for the national team.

However, Malik noted that the former Pakistan skipper has taken the advice he received from the Rawalpindi Express and is taking the necessary steps to make improvements to the way he speaks.

“I know Babar is working on things that Akhtar has pointed out,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently scored 126 runs in Pakistan’s three-match Test series at an average of 21.

He then went on to make 213 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 42.60 and a strike-rate of 142 in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Azam will now captain the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on February 17.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Scores centuries in every other match, Fakhar Zaman jokes about Pakistan batsman’s bad habit

Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United 202 ( 12.01 % ) Karachi Kings 169 ( 10.05 % ) Lahore Qalandars 390 ( 23.19 % ) Multan Sultans 202 ( 12.01 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 553 ( 32.88 % ) Quetta Gladiators 166 ( 9.87 % )

Like this: Like Loading...