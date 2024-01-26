Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Moin Khan feels it is unfair for people to judge Shadab Khan’s captaincy skills based on what happened during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in 2023.

Shadab was put in charge of a new-look Pakistan side as most of the regular players, including then-captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, were rested.

Pakistan lost the series 2-1, which led to questions about whether the 25-year-old from Mianwali even deserved to be Azam’s vice-captain in limited overs cricket.

But, Moin came to Shadab’s defence, stating that the youngster’s leadership capabilities can’t be called into question when the men in green were giving opportunities to many players who had not played international cricket at all or featured in just a few matches.

“It would be unfair to judge Shadab Khan’s captaincy skills based on just one series where he had a young and inexperienced team with him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently lost 3-0 in their Test series against Australia and were then beaten 4-1 in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Shadab will now captain Islamabad United in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on February 17.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 9: Shadab Khan (captain), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: They grabbed their chance, Shan Masood applauds Pakistan pace trio for excelling in tough conditions

Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United 186 ( 12.38 % ) Karachi Kings 137 ( 9.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 346 ( 23.02 % ) Multan Sultans 174 ( 11.58 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 511 ( 34 % ) Quetta Gladiators 149 ( 9.91 % )

Like this: Like Loading...