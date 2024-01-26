Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood lauded the pace trio of Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad for grabbing the chances given to them during the recent three-Test series against Australia.

Jamal was Pakistan’s standout performer in the series as he took 18 wickets at an average of 20.44.

He also scored 143 runs, which included a career-best 82, at an average of 28.60.

As for Hamza, he picked up seven wickets in two Tests at an average of 20.71.

Shahzad, meanwhile, only played in the first Test in Perth and claimed five wickets at an average of 25.60.

He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the series with a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

Even though Pakistan lost the series 3-0, Masood noted that it was heartening to see the trio make their presence felt.

“Players like Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza have done well in tough conditions,” he was quoted as saying in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Following the Australia tour, Pakistan faced New Zealand in a five-match T20I series and lost 4-1.

Jamal played in that series and finished with one wicket in two games at an average of 97 and an economy rate of 12.12.

Masood will now captain the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the same team Hamza will play for.

Jamal and Shahzad will both represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 9 will take place from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

