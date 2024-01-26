Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur said he knew star batsman Babar Azam was going to be a key part of the national team’s success right from the beginning.

Arthur noted that he had never seen a talent quite like the 29-year-old when he was first introduced to the star batsman by former batting coach Grant Flower.

From that point, he knew the Lahore-born cricketer was destined for greatness, which has turned out to be the case.

“I knew Babar was going to become a key part of a very successful Pakistan team going forward,” Arthur was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam recently played in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and scored 126 runs at an average of 21.

He was then involved in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and accumulated 213 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 42.60 and a strike-rate of 142.

Azam will now captain the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which gets underway on February 17.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

