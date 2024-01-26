Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan top order batsman Fakhar Zaman insisted he has not given up on his Test career and is ready to play the longest format despite not having been picked for over five years.

Zaman’s last Test match for Pakistan came against South Africa in January 2019.

In the three Tests he has played to date, the 33-year-old from Mardan has scored 192 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 32.

“Test cricket is the real cricket and I am ready to play in any format for the Pakistan team,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Zaman wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s recent three-match Test series against Australia, which they lost 3-0.

However, he was involved in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and accumulated 126 runs, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 25.20 and a strike-rate of 165.78.

Zaman will now represent the Lahore Qalandars in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 17.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 9: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen

