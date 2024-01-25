Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowling coach Umar Gul has admitted that speedster Ihsanullah is a promising cricketer as he has “showcased his skills” in T20 cricket.

Ihsanullah stole the spotlight during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Multan Sultans and was the second-highest wicket-taker.

In 12 matches, he picked up 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

After dominating in PSL 8, he got the chance to play four T20Is for Pakistan and claimed six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

He also made his ODI debut against New Zealand, but failed to take a wicket in the match.

Having shown a lot of potential, Gul acknowledged that the 150 kph speedster is someone to watch out for.

“He (Ihsanullah) has emerged from the domestic side and transitioned into T20 cricket, where he showcased his skills,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah has been out of action recently with an elbow injury and was subsequently overlooked for Pakistan’s Test series against Australia and their five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which they lost 3-0 and 4-1 respectively.

He is expected to return in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will play for the Sultans.

PSL 9 will be held from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 9: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Faisal Akram, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey

