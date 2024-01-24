Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed believes it would be a mistake to completely overlook veteran leg-spinner Yasir Shah as he can still be a useful asset.

The 37-year-old from Swabi used to be Pakistan’s first-choice spinner in Test cricket, but he has slowly fallen out of favour with the selectors and hasn’t featured for the men in green since July 2022.

Even though Pakistan have opted to pick Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed as their go-to spinners in the longest format, Mushtaq feels there is a possibility Yasir could return down the line.

“We even have a fifth spinner, Yasir Shah, whom you shouldn’t discard,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team were recently beaten 3-0 in a three-match Test series against Australia and then went on to lose 4-1 in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Yasir was not picked by any team for the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shaheen Shah Afridi mistakenly became Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi preferred another player to lead

Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United 99 ( 13.83 % ) Karachi Kings 50 ( 6.98 % ) Lahore Qalandars 163 ( 22.77 % ) Multan Sultans 88 ( 12.29 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 241 ( 33.66 % ) Quetta Gladiators 75 ( 10.47 % )

Like this: Like Loading...