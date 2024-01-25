Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the former Pakistan team director, said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a “wonderful player”.

Rizwan has been a solid performer for Pakistan in the last couple of years and has repeatedly scored runs across all three formats.

The 31-year-old has become one of the biggest assets the men in green have and has been in great form recently.

“He’s a wonderful player,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the three-match Test series against Australia, Rizwan featured in two games and amassed 193 runs, which included a top score of 88, at an average of 48.25.

He followed that up with 184 runs, which included a top score of 90 not out, at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 131.42 in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Rizwan will now captain the Multan Sultans in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on February 17.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 9: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Faisal Akram, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey

