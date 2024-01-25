Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram has revealed that he would rather coach Australia over Pakistan.

Wasim based his decision on two key reasons, stating that there would be “less pressure” on him if he were to coach Australia and that he would be allowed to do his job.

The men in green are currently being coached by Mohammad Hafeez on an interim basis, but have not been getting the results they desire.

They lost their Test series against Australia 3-0 before suffering a 4-1 drubbing in their T20I series against New Zealand.

“If I get the option I will pick Australia. Not because of my wife, it’s because there will be less pressure and I will be able to do my job,” Wasim was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A majority of the Pakistan team will now be involved in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on February 17 and will be held in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

