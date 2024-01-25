Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has insisted that he is more than happy to bat at number three or four in T20Is as captain Shaheen Shah Afridi “commanded” him to do so.

Zaman usually opens the batting in domestic cricket, but doesn’t seem to have any intentions of fighting the decision to move him down the order in the national team.

During the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand, he batted at number four and accumulated 126 runs, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 25.20 and a strike-rate of 165.78.

“The coach and captain has commanded me to play one down or two down and I am happy with that,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman will now represent the Lahore Qalandars in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the team Afridi captains.

PSL 9 will take place from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 9: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen

