Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said he wants to see Test skipper Shan Masood “score a big hundred.”

Salman believes that it is very possible for the 34-year-old to deliver a memorable knock as he has looked in “command and control” when out at the crease.

Since he has shown plenty of promise with the bat, Salman feels it is only a matter of time before Masood posts a massive triple figure score.

“With the command and control he has shown with the bat, I want to see him score a big hundred. He could have hit a century this time as he looked very comfortable at the crease,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent three-match Test series against Australia, Masood scored 181 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 30.16.

However, he didn’t feature in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which the men in green lost 4-1.

Masood will now captain the Karachi Kings in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on February 17.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

